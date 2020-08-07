A Newman Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Platte County on Thursday afternoon.
John Sellhorst, 75, Newman Grove, was killed when the pickup he was driving on Highway 91 crossed the center line and collided with a westbound water truck driven by Yasmanis Varela Marti, 31, Grand Island, according to a media release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the accident about 1 mile west of Highway 45 and Highway 91 at about 5 p.m., according to the release.
Sellhorst was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the pickup and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release. Marti, the lone occupant of the truck, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the release.
Newman Grove Fire and Rescue and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the accident, which remains under investigation.