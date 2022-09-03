A man who benefited financially from his own phony claim with regard to federal crop insurance has avoided significant jail time.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard to 4 years of probation for making a false statement. Nelson’s probation term includes special conditions that will require him to serve 16 weekends of intermittent confinement and a $100 special assessment. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and $1 million in restitution.
In 2015, Nelson insured his corn and soybean crops in Holt County through an authorized insurance provider that was reinsured by the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. On Oct. 22, 2015, Nelson submitted a notice of loss to his insurance provider, reporting that a certain amount of soybeans had been produced in the year of 2015. By signing the report, Nelson certified that all the information he provided was true and accurate.
In December 2015, Nelson received an indemnity check in the amount of $700,092 from his insurance provider based on his reporting. Nelson also submitted a claim of loss for his Holt County corn crop in October 2015.
Because of inconsistencies in Nelson’s claim when compared to neighboring farms, the USDA Risk Management Agency initiated an investigative review of Nelson’s 2015 claims. The investigation revealed that Nelson had provided false numbers on both his Holt County corn and soybean crops, showing that his production was much smaller than what it was.
This case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.