As the oldest and longest running chapter in Nebraska, the Newman Grove FFA continues to maintain a busy and competitive schedule this school year.
The chapter was chartered in 1929 and has maintained a program since that year. Today there are 65 FFA members in the chapter from Newman Grove and Lindsay Holy Family schools.
Starting in September, 12 freshman members traveled to Central Community College in Columbus to attend the district Greenhand Day. The members were able to explore the basics of FFA, interact with other freshman members at schools in the district and also experience the different career areas in agriculture.
Additionally in September, to honor National Farm Safety and Health Week, the Newman Grove FFA Chapter held a local farm safety event for the Newman Grove and Lindsay Holy Family elementary students. This year's theme for National Farm Safety Week was "Farm Safety Yields Real Results." The chapter hosted several elementary students on Sept. 21.
The event was planned by the FFA members and included numerous educational booths that highlighted safety precautions when living and working on a farm.
The event included booths that highlighted grain bin safety, pesticide and chemicals, tractor rollovers, tractor and PTO precautions, and ATV and lawn mower safety. There was also a petting zoo that stressed the importance of safety around large and small animals. The petting zoo included cattle, horses, goats, sheep, dogs, a rabbit, cat and a variety of chickens.
October included a fun-filled trip to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention for a small group. It also included our land judging competition in which we had the sixth-place team that qualified for the state competition. This team included members Zander Jarecki, David Miller, Halie Nelsen and Austin Wiese.
In areas of service, we planned and carried out multiple service projects in October including our annual FFA blood drive, the community Trick-Or-Treat Food Drive and two local Feed the Farmer events.
In November, 13 members attended the Pathways to Careers Conference in Kearney. They were able to network with multiple business leaders and owners throughout the state in a variety of agricultural pathways.
December included our district Leadership Development Events (LDEs). At our LDE contest, our junior high quiz bowl team took home the championship honors. This team included Jayden Benson, Dylan Luetkenhaus, Allyx Forre and Piper Jarecki. Allyx Forre also received first place in the People in Agriculture poster competition. Another top highlight was Mara Ranslem receiving fourth place and Trent Patzel receiving fifth place in the Employment Skills contest.
As we closed out January, we competed in a few more competitions. We attended the Battle Creek Livestock Judging Contest on Jan. 20 at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The team of Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Cora Patzel and Trent Patzel earned first place.
We also attended our district Career Development Events (CDEs) at Northeast Community College in Norfolk on Jan. 26. The results included the agronomy team placing third, the floriculture team placing eighth, the ag biotechnology team placing fourth, the junior livestock judging team placing fourth and the senior livestock judging team placing fourth. The agronomy and livestock judging teams qualified for the state competitions in March.
We plan to finish the year strong by competing in our second round of CDE events, participating in state degree reviews, attending our state FFA convention and holding our end-of-the-year annual banquet and labor auction.