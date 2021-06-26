Downtown Norfolk is a little more colorful after the completion of its latest mural.
The new mural is on the side of the J. Allen Properties building at 127 W. Norfolk Ave. and was painted by artist Adam Boggs of Tilden.
“This is a mural about youth,” Boggs said. “It’s kind of inspired by the scripture, when Jesus says ‘Let the children come to me.’ ”
Boggs’ mural features bright colors and flowers.
“I just really like drawing flowers, and then the owner came up with the youth theme,” he said.
Boggs has some experience with murals, he said.
In Norfolk, he did the mural behind Roxi’s Elegant Bridal at 438 W. Norfolk Ave. He also has done two murals in Tilden and another in Meadow Grove.
With this background, there weren’t many challenges when painting the new mural, except for the heavy rains earlier in the week, Boggs said.
Traci Jeffrey, executive director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, said the Norfolk Alleyway Art Project worked a little different this year.
This year, the project reached out to businesses to see which ones were interested. They then issued a call to artists, who submitted samples of their work, Jeffrey said. From there, the businesses chose which artist they wanted and sponsored them.
“We have a lot of artists who have interest in this program,” Jeffrey said. “It’s a great way to show off their work.”
Another mural is being painted on the boiler behind the Kensington by Bill Hoile.
Jeffrey said the program will continue in the future, and more murals may be coming this year.
“It’s definitely a buzz around the community when these go up,” she said.