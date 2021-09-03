Work is wrapping up on a new 750,000-gallon water tower in the northeast corner of Norfolk.
Dennis Watts, water and sewer director for the City of Norfolk, said the new structure would serve the entire northeast industrial tract, including Norfolk Iron & Metal and the Nucor Norfolk manufacturing facility.
Erection of the 142-foot-tall tower has been ongoing since construction began in early April 2020 under the direction of Gerard Tank & Steel of Concordia, Kansas.
Partial services were available to the tower last November, but it was taken off-line again earlier this year so work could be completed, Watts said.
“It gives them potable water. They were on private drinking water systems, but now they’re on city waters and falling under our testing,” Watts said of industries in the area.
However, Watts added, perhaps the biggest benefit of having the tower available in the area is the fire protection it provides.
“That is one of the main reasons for the size of the tank,” Watts said. “It’s a very big benefit. If you have a fire, you obviously need to control it as quickly as possible, and you need a big water supply.”
Funding for the $1.8 million project came from a combination of assessments to property owners in the northeast industrial area, as well as money collected through water rate fares in Norfolk.
Watts said he expects the tower to be fully functional by the end of the month.