A new ultramarathon event is set to begin in Norfolk this Saturday at 7 a.m.
The Cowboy 200 is an on-foot race that offers two different distances for participants — a 200-mile race that starts in Norfolk at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park or a 100-mile race that starts in Atkinson on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 8 a.m at the Community Center parking lot. Participants of both races will travel entirely on foot and finish in Valentine at the Bolo Beer Co. The cutoffs for the 200-mile race is 84 hours and 32 hours for the 100-mile race.
Additionally, 2022 marks the race’s inaugural year. Casey and Chase Hammond, the main organizers of the event, expressed their surprise for the sudden growth that the event has seen.
“If you would have told us we would have 80 runners from 31 states in our first year, we probably wouldn’t have believed you. We have had tremendous support from the communities all along the trail, including Norfolk, and are extremely grateful and appreciative of that,” they said.
As of Tuesday, there were 80 registered participants who represent 31 states and one international country. Of those 80, 57 are expected to run in the 200-mile race from Norfolk to Valentine.
“We foresee this event only growing from here, and we look forward to bringing a world-class endurance event to small-town America for years to come,” according to the Hammonds.