The Norfolk city council approved a new type of loan program gaining popularity across the state and country.
The program, known as Property Assessment Clean Energy Act loans, or PACE loans, allow developers to seek private funding through long-term fixed rate loans through private lenders in order to build and install systems that increase energy efficiency, conserve water or utilize renewable energy sources, among many other potential qualifications. The city was required to pass an ordinance to issue special assessment for the loans.
Chris Peterson, a Lincoln-based business owner and lobbyist, gave a presentation to the council about the program, which was approved by the Nebraska Legislature in 2016.
Peterson said there are developers in Norfolk who are looking to take advantage of the program, which has been adopted in about a dozen cities in Nebraska already.
City staff members and Mayor Josh Moenning praised the program at the meeting as a good step for economic development and environmental consciousness.
