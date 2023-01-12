Residents who plant a new tree can receive reimbursement as part of a new program.
The Re-Tree Program offers 100% reimbursement up to $100 for the purchase of trees that are planted in or near a terrace, up to 12 feet from back of curb.
“Because terrace trees help prevent runoff and protect infrastructure, provide shade and cooling, and beautify our community in general, we want to incentivize their planting throughout the community. We’re grateful for the partnerships involved that help make this new program possible,” said Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning.
To receive reimbursement, residents should:
— Mark a tree location and call the parks and recreation office for location approval. The city will send out an arborist for review.
— Select a tree from the city’s approved tree consideration list. Tree lists are also available at local vendors.
— Purchase a tree from a local tree nursery.
— Plant the tree. Don’t forget to locate your utilities before digging by calling 811.
— Bring your receipt to the parks and recreation office for reimbursement.
“Parks and recreation is excited to make new programs available to improve the tree canopy in Norfolk,” said Nathan Powell, parks and recreation director. “As a Tree City USA community, we must invest in our urban forestry program to maintain our Tree City status. Our investment will have a lasting improvement for our community.”
The Re-Tree program is partially funded with a dollar-for-dollar match by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum through the Waterwise Program. Remaining funds are from the forestry budget.
There is a limit of two trees per property per year, and the program is limited to 50 trees per year on a first-come, first-served basis.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, call the parks and recreation office at 402-844-2250.