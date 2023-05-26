HUMPHREY — The deadline to merge Humphrey St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family grades 7-12 has been extended, a consultant has been hired and a third option will be considered.
Earlier this week, Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of school, and Phil LaSala, director of pastoral planning, signed a letter that was released on the church websites, announcing the updates.
Archbishop George Lucas announced in February plans to merge the two schools because of a priest shortage, declining participation in parish life, significant demographic changes and a teacher shortage.
The letter includes the following information:
On May 10, the United Leadership Team heard presentations from two consultants interested in facilitating the process and achieving the goal set forth by Archbishop Lucas to combine grades 7-12 of Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis. The United Leadership Team, comprising representatives from both school communities, selected Eva Fujan of FarLogic to manage the project.
Fujan founded FarLogic to assist organizations in achieving long-term, sustainable planning programs. Since 2014, FarLogic has worked with more than 25 schools and parishes in Nebraska and Kansas to build strategic plans, financial resources and facilities management plans and programs.
Most recently she has worked with the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln to do strategic planning programs with schools.
Archbishop Lucas and the United Leadership Team are aware of discussions about a new gym and community center in Lindsay and discussions about the needs in the current St. Francis Elementary School in Humphrey. These discussions are important considerations that present the opportunity for a third option that was not included in the initial FAQ.
This third option allows for the two communities to work together to explore other opportunities to share resources in efforts to combine the two schools, allowing for all viable options to be vetted through the planning process.
Updated options are: Lindsay Holy Family grades 7-12 unite at Humphrey St. Francis. St. Francis’ name and branding (school colors, logos, mascot, signage) are maintained; Lindsay Holy Family grades 7-12 unite at Humphrey St. Francis and create a new school name and branding (school colors, logos, mascot, signage); or Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis unite by combining resources in a manner that is agreeable to members of both communities. (This is a new option that will be considered).
The time frame is changing to allow more time to fully explore and vet all viable options. The first meetings with FarLogic and the United Planning Committee will be scheduled for the first week in August, the United Planning Committee will present its recommended option to Archbishop Lucas by Dec. 1, 2023, and the planning process focusing on implementing the selected option will occur from January 2024 to August 2025. Implementation of the united school plan will begin with the 2025-26 school year.
The archdiocese and United Leadership Team said they are fully committed to unity and have invited members of the Lindsay Independent School and the St. Francis Building Committee efforts to participate in the planning.