The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has moved its second meeting of the month to 11 a.m. on Thursday. Administrators will be presenting and discussing plans for fall operations. Members of the public are welcomed to attend the meeting, which will be at the NPS Central Administration Office, 512 Phillip Ave.
There were plenty of acorns this spring, and now the chipmunks are driving people nuts.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,”…
Sophia Garabedian had been dealing with a persistent fever and painful headache when her parents found her unresponsive in her bed one morning last fall.
LONDON (AP) — Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.
LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family that sullied the image of a once beloved national icon.
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Seth Varner knew for the past decade that he’d want to visit every community in Nebraska; he just didn’t know when he’d get the chance.
OMAHA — Most years, the opening of a new VA clinic would be a cause for great fanfare, open houses, ribbon cuttings and other public gatherings.