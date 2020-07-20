Norfolk Public Schools logo NDN

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has moved its second meeting of the month to 11 a.m. on Thursday. Administrators will be presenting and discussing plans for fall operations. Members of the public are welcomed to attend the meeting, which will be at the NPS Central Administration Office, 512 Phillip Ave. 

