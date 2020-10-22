Humphrey is about to find out if residents are willing to help finance a new swimming pool.
A half-percent sales tax increase is proposed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, with proceeds earmarked for the construction of a new pool. The city has about $500,000 set aside for a new pool but needs the sales tax to help finance it. It also could seek grants and will establish a capital campaign to raise funds locally.
The City of Humphrey hired JEO Consulting Group to conduct a study on building a new pool, and that study resulted in a basic pool with a price tag of $3.1 million.
Humphrey Mayor Lonnie Weidner said the sales tax is allowed only by statute for infrastructure improvements, and the city council has designated the new pool project for that money.
“We’ve also tied the resolution and ballot issue to say if passed that sales tax increase of a half-percent will sunset once the bonds are paid off, so that sales tax will end once the pool is paid off,” he said.
“We don’t know how we would finance a new pool without additional revenue. To do so you would have to increase property tax without the sales tax, for sure, and then you’re spreading that cost only across the property owners in the city limits of Humphrey, whereas a sales tax would spread that revenue source across anybody who purchases anything in Humphrey,” Weidner said.
Estimates are that it would take a lot of money to repair a pool that is 59 years old. The original pool opened June 18, 1922, and the current pool opened in the summer of 1961.
A study to consider repairing and updating the pool determined that would cost nearly $1.6 million.
ELSEWHERE, in Cedar County, voters will have a lot to consider besides candidates, constitutional amendments and statewide initiatives.
Hartington voters will be asked whether to establish an economic development program, with 35% of the revenue generated by a 11/2% sales tax used to fund it. The authority to levy such a tax expires after 15 years, so the council voted this summer to put the issue on the ballot to get the consent of the the people to reauthorize the sales tax and increase it by 1/2 percent.
According to ballot language, sales and use tax is estimated to generate $112,500 per year for an estimated 15-year total of about $1,687,500.
Hartington now has a 1% sales tax. Voters will be asked to approve both the economic development plan and sales tax in separate ballot questions.
In addition, the village of Fordyce is considering a sales and use tax of 1%, with funds to be applied mainly to street maintenance and improvements.
Voters in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school district will consider a $23 million bond issue for additions, renovations and improvements to school facilities. A series of educational meetings are taking place in the communities to help voters learn more about the project, which would be paid back over 25 years. The projected levy would add 11.1 cents per $100 of valuation.
In West Point, voters will be asked to consider a change to the city’s economic development program to get rid of the cap when it was approved in 2012. If approved, the program no longer would have the $134,500 cap, but keep the one-sixth of the 1.5% sales tax for economic development.
Some counties are considering eliminating some county positions. In Boone and Burt counties, voters will decide whether to get rid of the surveyor.
In Pierce County, voters will decide whether to get rid of the surveyor and weed board.
When these positions are eliminated, the duties can be absorbed into other positions or private workers hired as needed.