New artwork created by students is now on display in Union 73 on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College.
It is the third year the Student Leadership Association (SLA) put out a call to the entire student body for artwork submissions. This year’s theme is what “Nebraska Living” means to them.
“We had multiple submissions and narrowed it down to three winners. Two of those are featured in the upper level of Union 73,” said Carissa Kollath, director of student activities and co-advisor of SLA. “We encourage everyone to stop by and see what our students have created.”
Kollath said one of the pieces on display is a graphic illustration while the other is photography.
Amanda Czarnick’s illustration titled “Nebraska Word Search” features all the small pieces that make up the puzzle of what Nebraska truly is.
“From the agriculture, small towns, familiar faces and back roads to the Husker football games, visits to the Henry Doorly Zoo and the endless opportunities Nebraska holds, every small puzzle piece makes up the big picture to what Nebraska means to me,” said Czarnick of Columbus. “Everyone's idea of Nebraska living is made up of different pieces to what Nebraska means to them; you just have to search for it.”
A photograph taken by Brittany Foster of Madison is called “Bee Love.”
“Every year, my husband plants me hundreds of sunflowers on our farm because he knows I love them,” Foster said. “We both feel it’s important to create habitat that sustains the critters we share the land with.”
The third piece is a painting by Destynni Hendrickson of St. Edward called “State Spirit.” It features Nebraska staples such as corn, hay, a portion of the tower of the state Capitol and a red “N.” She said her piece reflects things that come to mind based on Nebraska living.
“One is our beautiful country scenery with the hay bales covering our plains. Others are the Nebraska Cornhuskers, our amazing football team, as well as our delicious sweet corn. And finally, our state Capitol known as the landmark in Nebraska.”
Czarnick, Foster and Hendrickson each received a $200 gift card to the college’s Hawk Shop in addition to the public display of their work.
The artwork project was the brainchild of SLA members that was first proposed in the 2019-20 academic year. The past two-years, the project asked for artwork that reflected the different backgrounds of students across the Norfolk campus to embrace diversity. Those pieces are also still on display in Union 73.
The Northeast Community College Student Leadership Association consists of students who are elected or appointed to represent the student body on the Norfolk campus. They serve on all major councils and committees, boost student morale and voice student concerns and opinions to the college administration.