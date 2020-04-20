City council chambers NDN
A redevelopment plan for a strip mall between the old Shopko building and Office Max was approved by the Norfolk city council Monday night.

The plan, submitted by BCG Enterprises, calls for a 13,000 square foot retail strip mall. The total cost of improving the currently vacant area is about $1.5 million, and tax increment financing will be used to help with the cots. No potential tenants or new businesses for the strip were mentioned at the meeting.

The developer plans to begin construction as soon as possible and is anticipating to be done before the end of the year.

