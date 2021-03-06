New strand discovered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department issued a press release Friday notifying the public that the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) had been identified in the district.
While the California variant is believed to spread more rapidly, the available vaccines are thought to be effective against B.1.429, according to the release.
Last week, state health officials announced the first known cases in the state of the variant, with 13 cases in four different jurisdictions of the state. Nine cases were identified in Douglas County, two in the Public Health Solutions district (which includes Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties), one in the East Central district (Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties) and one in Lancaster County.
This particular variant strain was first identified in California and more recently has spread to multiple states, health officials said. Less is known about the California variant than other variants, but it is likely more easily transmitted.
Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant in fighting the COVID-19 virus by using public health tools that include: Washing hands often, social distancing from others outside the family unit, wearing a mask when unable to social distance, staying home when ill and avoiding crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.