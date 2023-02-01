BASSETT — A new Dollar General store has opened in Bassett.
The retail chain recently announced the opening of its newest North Central Nebraska store, which is located at 44689 W. Highway 20.
Dollar General sells household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.
The new Bassett location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection area. Regular hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
To commemorate the opening of its new Bassett location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The addition of the Bassett store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.
The Bassett store is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.