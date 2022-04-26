New Starbucks slated for Norfolk

Construction workers begin to tear down the closed Applebee's at 700 S 13th St. in Norfolk on Monday. According to the Nebraska Deeds Online (NDO) register, the property was leased by Starbucks on Feb. 9. The Applebee’s closed last September due to low sale numbers, according to a previous Daily News article. The building was constructed in 2004.
