An Iowa-based company has announced plans to build a $375 million soybean crushing plant near Norfolk.
Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of N Bowdish Co. of Carroll, Iowa, which develops value-added projects for the ag sector, said the new facility would be built pending state and local approvals.
“This will be the first modern soybean processing facility to begin operations in Nebraska,” Bowdish said.
Groundbreaking on the 480-acre site — located between North First Street and Victory Road near Nucor Road — is scheduled for this spring, Bowdish said in a press release issued Thursday. Bowdish is spearheading the development of Norfolk Crush and also is helping lead the development of Platinum Crush, a new soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County, Iowa, where construction begins next month.
Norfolk Crush will own the new Nebraska facility, which will create up to 55 jobs. The plant will crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels daily.
Norfolk Crush has selected Fagen Inc. to be the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the plant.
Chris Howard, president and CEO of Fagen, said his company is excited to work with Bowdish on the project: “The Norfolk area is a great location for a soybean crush facility, which will make a lasting, positive impact on the region.”
When discussions for the project began last summer, the Fagen team expected the project to move quickly, Howard said. “In October 2021, we began engineering efforts and secured the major equipment required to meet the planned mobilization date and to bring the plant operational in 2024.”
Norfolk Crush will produce 847,000 tons of soybean meal per year for livestock feed markets, 450 million pounds of crude soybean oil per year and 77,000 tons of pelleted soybean hulls per year. The soymeal and soy hulls, which contain highly digestible fiber, will be used in livestock feed rations.
Soybean oil from Norfolk Crush can be used for a variety of applications, including the rapidly expanding renewable diesel industry. Norfolk Crush will be able to unload trucks at 60,000 bushels per hour, saving farmers and truckers a great deal of time when they deliver soybeans to the plant.
“A modern crush plant is a farmer’s dream,” said Craig Ebberson, who farms in the Belden area. “Our closest plant is an hour away, and it’s notorious for having 3- to 4- hour waits. Norfolk Crush will increase demand for soybeans in our area, adding more profit potential. I’ve experienced firsthand the positive impact of doing business with facilities under Nick’s leadership. His hands-on approach makes the difference.”
The Nebraska Central Railroad Co. and Union Pacific Railroad will serve Norfolk Crush.
“Union Pacific is proud to partner with Norfolk Crush to serve Nebraska’s ag community with service from the new soybean crush facility,” said Jason Hess, Union Pacific vice president of marketing and sales bulk. “Our network provides access to domestic and export markets, giving Norfolk Crush flexibility to compete globally.”
Michael Haeg, vice president of marketing and sales with Rio Grande Pacific Corp., of which Nebraska Central Railroad is part, said he applauds Norfolk Crush for selecting Norfolk as the site for its new soybean crushing facility.
“We fully recognize that they had several options to choose from in selecting a location for this new facility. They will be a terrific partner with the City of Norfolk, as well as neighboring soybean producers, who will have a new value-added outlet to market their future soybean production,” Haeg said.
Projects like Norfolk Crush will help Nebraska remain an agricultural powerhouse.
“The driving force behind our success is the hard work of innovators and leaders like Nick,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Under his leadership, value-added projects have enhanced our agriculture sector by better enabling our farmers, ranchers and feeders to do what they do best: feed and fuel the world. Norfolk Crush will be a great addition to support our soybean production in the state.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the community is excited about this significant investment in Norfolk and Madison County. “This value-added ag venture not only creates great jobs in and around our community, but it provides area farmers with additional market options by preparing products for use in rapidly growing national markets like renewable diesel. It’s agricultural investment that will benefit Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans for years to come.”