More than 50 skaters and bikers from multiple generations christened the new Norfolk skate park at its grand opening Saturday morning.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and other officials, as well as Anthony Thompson, a skater who helped lead the effort to bring the new park, spoke to an eager crowd that got some early tricks in before the event officially started.
Moenning gave a brief recap of the history of the new skate park, which started when concerned citizens lobbied to the city council to replace the old, deteriorating park.
With help from many collaborators and a crucial state tourism grant, the park was financed and contracted out to Spohn Ranch, a Los Angeles-based construction company specializing in skate parks.
Thompson said the fight for the new park was a big undertaking, but now Norfolk and the state as a whole have a one-of-a-kind park.
After the speeches, Thompson introduced a group of experienced skaters and bikers to perform tricks, drawing gasps and wows from the crowd. Then dozens of skaters filed in to take advantage of the new park and the sunny weather.
Read more about the new park and the ceremony in the Daily News and online Monday morning.