Norfolk is blessed with some expanding health care facilities that present many choices and opportunities to get great care.
Faith Regional Health Services, which is a regional hospital, is expanding. The Fountain Point Medical Community, which includes doctor-owned medical facilities, is located near the hospital and offers about everything from surgeries to checkups.
Norfolk also is blessed to have several clinics with additional doctors who offer excellent care.
In November, a team of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students came to Norfolk to interview doctors and medical professionals who work at these facilities. UNL students routinely have partnered with the Daily News on reporting projects in recent years.
Jill Martin, an assistant professor at the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications, said the students were excited for the experience.
The students spent time researching and discussing the challenges of rural health care. They also talked about the importance of community journalism, Martin said.
On Saturday, the Daily News will begin a four-part series that features the health care professionals they interviewed.
The Daily News also would like to extend thanks to Mary Kay Uhing at Fountain Point and Ashley Praest at Faith Regional for all their behind-the-scenes work that enabled the series to happen.