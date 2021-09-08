There appears to be a new telephone scam targeting Norfolk businesses.
Capt. Michael Bauer said the scammer typically calls the business and reaches an employee. The scammer then tells the employee that cash from the business needs to be immediately sent out via electronic transfer, Bauer said.
Employees are reportedly then being told that scammers are getting instructions from the business manager or owner to do this, and that the transfer is to be used for a fine or supplies order.
Most times the scammer also will make the instructions sound as if they are extremely urgent and that time is a factor, Bauer said. The Norfolk Police Division asks people to treat any such calls with skepticism and verify any information requesting the transfer of money.
Those who feel they have been a victim of this scam are asked to contact local law enforcement.