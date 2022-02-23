February is National Career & Technical Education (CTE) month, and the Norfolk Public Schools would like to invite families and mentors of students to engage in meaningful conversations at home about vocations.
Whether it be about traditional careers, service in the military, religious life or something entrepreneurial, it is beneficial to begin conversations early and frequently. Research indicates that active family/mentor engagement has a direct positive influence on a student’s career readiness.
The mission of Norfolk Public Schools is to prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future. So what are your child’s goals?
The Nebraska Department of Education has created a resource called “Family & Mentor Conversation Starters about Nebraska Career Readiness Standards” for families to take a look at and use to reinforce career readiness at home. View the pdf by clicking here.