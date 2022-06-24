Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council have heard from residents about the desire to upgrade the city’s recreational facilities.
They have heard requests for an indoor aquatic facility — especially a pool that could help take some of the pressure off the Norfolk Family YMCA pool.
Others have expressed interest in upgraded and more ballfields at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, more camp sites, pickleball courts, more parking, restrooms and a central locker room for umpires and tournaments so umps and others don’t have to change in parking lots or cars. There also has been interest in having an indoor ice skating rink like Fremont and Yankton.
The council also has heard about a need to accelerate street improvements and knows firsthand about the need to expand a 35-year-old police station to serve additional officers and new law enforcement duties.
These are just some of the comments the city council is challenged to address. The council members also have a city survey that was administered in 2018.
Toward that end, the Norfolk City Council discussed the recreational needs and desires and met with residents around Winter Park to make preliminary plans. Winter Park is located at 601 N. Third St.
The city also plans town hall discussions in the next 30 to 45 days where citizen input will be sought.
On Monday during a working session, the Norfolk City Council heard from city staff and Davis Designs of Lincoln about recreational improvements that could be made to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. A conceptual drawing for Winter Park also was made, but city officials stressed the need for more input as they try to find a way for more swimming and water opportunities when it isn’t summer.
So where will the funds come from?
Andy Colvin, Norfolk city administrator, said one proposal is to put a bond issue on the November ballot. Voters will be asked to approve funds for some of these improvements, which could be paid back from an increased sales tax.
Council members and city staff said this is what the city did to fund improvements and the expansion at the Norfolk Public Library.
In November 2014, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase for 36 months. The increase covered the $7.4 million expansion and renovation that included adding about 16,000 square feet to the library, which had been built in 1977.
Colvin said the 2018 survey of citizens asked what type of amenities citizens wanted.
Colvin said the top needs and wants included an indoor aquatics center, year-round recreation and outdoor recreation opportunities like softball and soccer.
The city doesn’t generally have much recreational programming but has other partners in the community that do and they do an excellent job of it, Colvin said.
“What the city can do is help to provide places, facilities, buildings and structures,” Colvin said.
The city enlisted Davis Design of Lincoln to put the concepts together based on the survey. Davis Design is working with Olsson Associates for preliminary design work at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Winter Park.
The consultants are important because they can help put into design what the community wants are and what the community can support.
Stakeholders have been engaged as well, including the various school districts, Northeast Community College, the Norfolk Family YMCA and representatives of the various baseball, soccer and softball groups and swim teams.
“It’s really been a good cross section of all the users,” Colvin said.
There will be town halls and other opportunities for the public and media to weigh in and offer comments on updated plans.
“We want this to be something the community wants,” Colvin said, “and something that can meet the community’s expectations as we move forward.”
Doug Burkink of Davis Designs of Lincoln presented the proposed improvements to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to the council. Burkink said the company is planning to open an office in downtown Norfolk.
Everything put together is “schematic,” Burkink said.
“It’s not final design,” he said. “We’ve taken everybody’s input that we’ve talked to and got a design out on paper. We will continue to present to the public and get feedback and then give it to the city until, hopefully, everybody falls in love with it.”
Burkink said Ta-Ha-Zouka Park is an excellent location, but when looking at other cities where tournaments are successful, it is time for Norfolk to raise the bar.
His group has spoken to ball players, umpires and coaches for input. That resulted in a master plan for the park from Highway 81 to First Street, addressing needs such as camping, more softball fields and soccer fields.
There are no budgets yet, with it able to be designed such that work can be completed in phases. One of the first tasks that will need to be completed is relocating the road from in the middle of the park.
The plan includes rerouting the road so it isn’t a “drag strip,” Burkink said, and trying to make it so there doesn’t have to be a lot of players crossing it.
Colvin agreed.
“The first thing as I look at this is to get the road work and the parking all set up,” Colvin said. “And then everything else has to be built around it.”
Burkink said when it comes to the aquatics, there are a lot of Norfolk people who are passionate. There is a need for more than one body of water in the winter.
What has been put together is an expansion of competition and recreation in Winter Park. When looking at needs and what other places have, it was found that some places have good locations but not enough seating. Others have good seating but not a good pool.
Winter Park is an ideal location for an indoor aquatics center because it is city owned and centrally located. It is near Norfolk High School, so there can be some trade-off with parking during swim meets or competitions and vice versa.
“Norfolk Public Schools has already stepped up and is willing to coordinate schedules and share (facilities),” Burkink said. “The river and the mature trees lends itself to another special opportunity just like Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.”
Public forums and open houses will be announced and are expected to take place this summer.