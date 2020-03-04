MADISON — Madison County has nearly completed implementing its new radio communications system — with impressive results so far.
Sheriff Todd Volk told the Madison County board of commissioners at its meeting on Tuesday that all the county radio units and all the city units — outside of Norfolk — are installed and operational.
“So far, other than learning curves with a new system and everything, we’re full go,” Volk said. “It’s been amazing how much (better communications are).”
Volk said the new system enables the county to communicate with other counties, including those that have not upgraded to the new statewide system. In addition, the county has been able to have contact with the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as other city fire and rescue units, along with Norfolk and NPPD.
Volk said he also appreciates the City of Madison working with the county to enable the county to put a new communications dish on Madison’s water tower.
The county’s tower near the jail, which had been holding a lot of equipment, has weather damage that makes it unsafe.
Volk said there are a few minor things left with the new system, with the bulk of it just to learn it. The City of Norfolk also is upgrading its radio communications system.
The county’s radio tower near the jail building is nearly 44 years old. It was discovered late last year how unstable it is.
Volk said there are two active antennas left that need to be moved. One will be an easy fix, and the other will need to be studied to make sure wherever it gets moved to, it will be able to keep the same coverage area. That antenna deals with the City of Newman Grove communications, he said.
Once the antennas are removed, the county will look at taking the tower down in case of a major wind storm.
Volk said the new radios can change bands and zones, so they are able to talk to counties that have not upgraded.
“The radios we have are able to talk to everybody,” he said.
Volk said the new radio system also has been able to penetrate steel and brick buildings and in areas that the old system didn’t.
Madison County had last upgraded its radio system in 2006-07.
Last spring during flooding and again during a standoff in Norfolk, law enforcement and emergency agencies were not able to communicate because of different radio systems, which could put emergency officials in danger. That problem should be alleviated now.