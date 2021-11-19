North Fork Area Transit is now offering a new “Veterans Ride Free” program that is a direct result of a sponsorship from Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM).
“Norfolk Iron & Metal is proud to be a part of this important community program,” said Arnie Robinson, NIM group president. “We are eager to have the opportunity to thank our local veterans for their service and are honored to be the sponsor of the Veterans Ride Free program.”
The program includes access to the existing call-ahead ride service called “TeleLift.” Veterans may schedule a ride at least 24 hours in advance by calling 402-379-4595 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Ride service is available seven days a week.
The program also will include the new flex-route bus service called “ForkLift” coming in the spring of 2022. The bus will provide rides along three routes and at almost 100 bus stops across the community.
In addition, curbside service may be scheduled by anyone who lives within three-quarters of a mile from any of the marked stops. ForkLift will operate six days a week.
“Our veterans are cherished members of our community, and we are thankful to Norfolk Iron & Metal for making it possible to provide our services for free to them,” said Jeanne Doerneman, executive director of North Fork Area Transit.
Veterans will need to identify themselves as a veteran when scheduling rides and will be asked to show a military ID to their driver upon boarding.