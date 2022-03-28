Amy Brown
Courtesy photo

Norfolk Public Schools announced Monday that Amy Brown had been selected as the next principal at Grant Elementary School.

Brown is the assistant principal at Norfolk Middle School.

“Mrs. Brown has been a great leader at Norfolk Middle School the past few years, both as a teacher and now as the assistant principal. She truly cares about our students and staff and has high expectations for everyone. Even though we are going to miss her, we are happy for her as she transitions into her new role at Grant,” said Chuck Hughes, principal at Norfolk Middle School.

Brown will start her new position next school year, pending approval by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. She will succeed Troy Berryman, whose resignation was approved last week by the school board.

”I am thankful for the opportunity to join the Grant team as their administrative leader. I look forward to working with the staff, parents and students. Working together, I am confident that we can prepare all students for success,” Brown said.

Tags

In other news

Russia praises Serbia for refusing sanctions

Russia praises Serbia for refusing sanctions

BELGRADE, Serbia — Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Serbia for refusing to impose sanctions against Moscow over its aggression in Ukraine, saying the Balkan ally has made “a smart choice.”

Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war

Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war

NEW YORK (AP) — The resignation of a senior Russian government official and his reported move abroad wasn't the first voluntary departure of a person from a state job since the start of Russia's war with Ukraine, but it certainly was one of the most striking.

Fortenberry found guilty of all charges

Fortenberry found guilty of all charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was convicted Thursday of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.