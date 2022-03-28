Norfolk Public Schools announced Monday that Amy Brown had been selected as the next principal at Grant Elementary School.
Brown is the assistant principal at Norfolk Middle School.
“Mrs. Brown has been a great leader at Norfolk Middle School the past few years, both as a teacher and now as the assistant principal. She truly cares about our students and staff and has high expectations for everyone. Even though we are going to miss her, we are happy for her as she transitions into her new role at Grant,” said Chuck Hughes, principal at Norfolk Middle School.
Brown will start her new position next school year, pending approval by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. She will succeed Troy Berryman, whose resignation was approved last week by the school board.
”I am thankful for the opportunity to join the Grant team as their administrative leader. I look forward to working with the staff, parents and students. Working together, I am confident that we can prepare all students for success,” Brown said.