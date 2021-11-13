HUMPHREY — Humphrey is getting a new swimming pool.
There were 225 yes votes for the special election bond issue, and 114 voted no.
Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn reported the unofficial results Tuesday evening. She said her office mailed out 612 ballots, 25 were rejected, and 254 were not returned; the remaining amount were counted.
“There will probably be a few more added to that count,” Sebourn said. “We have some voters that I’m going to say yes or no to their addresses. They’re still in the area, but they had the wrong address on their ballot, but they’re still in the area, and they did get their registration updated before the election, but I’ll let the canvassing board say yes or no to those. We have nine or 10 of those, so it’s not a big deal.”
The bond issue is for $2.95 million. The estimated total cost of a new pool is $4.26 million.
The remaining $1.31 million needed to finance the pool will be made up by money in the city’s capital improvement budget, which is money set aside for a new pool, plus private donations and possible grants. Any grant money or private donations received above the $1.3 million will reduce the amount of the bond issue.
As of earlier this week, the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee has commitments of $518,000, and fundraising efforts continue. The committee’s goal is to raise $1 million.
In November 2020, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase designated for the pool, which went into effect in July.
The committee hired Kevin McElyea of Aquatic Design Consultants to design the pool and received input from community members in the form of a survey, which led to the final design.
Those responding to the survey want the pool to include zero depth entry, slide, diving boards, heated pool, lap swimming, party area and exercise area. It will have 6,150 square feet of water surface area.
Now that the bond issue has been approved by voters, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has to review the design plans.
If the HHS approves, the project will go out to bidders, and construction could start in spring 2022 with possible opening in spring 2023.
Members of the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee issued a statement, “The pool committee wishes to thank the community for their support. The supporters truly understand the importance of a project like this to our community.”
Andy Reigel said, “I would like to thank the pool committee for all their hard work and helping get this bond passed.”