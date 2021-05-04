The Daily News has a new podcast, called “Beat Report,” that will discuss recent topics and issues in and around Norfolk.
“Beat Report” is hosted by reporters Cole Bauer, who covers local government, and Austin Svehla, who covers crime and courts. Bauer and Svehla will give listeners the scoop on the top news events in Norfolk and the area, while also giving listeners a behind-the-scenes look at what they do on a daily basis. On future episodes, guests will be brought on to provide additional information.
“Beat Report” is a fun, fast and easy way for Northeast Nebraskans to stay on top of the news. The first episode covers the recent Dale Matteson trial and street repairs in Norfolk.
To listen to the first episode of “Beat Report,” go to norfolkdailynews.com/beat_report/ or click here.