A new partnership between Visit Norfolk Area and North Fork Area Transit is responsible for the launch of a new charter trolley service, fulfilling a longtime goal for both organizations.
“We are always looking for new ideas to support tourism in the Norfolk area,” said Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk Area, “The trolley is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time, and it’s exciting to see it come to reality. It will provide a great experience for visitors and residents alike.”
Visit Norfolk Area is asking the public to submit name ideas for the new trolley through the North Fork Area Transit website at northforkareatransit.com/trolley. “We’d love to have a catchy name for our trolley that is memorable and that we can make our own,” Jeffrey said.
The bright blue trolley was recently given a renovated exterior with the help of Love Signs, a local sign company. It has wooden benches that can seat up to 30 people. The trolley will be operated as a charter service through North Fork Area Transit. The transit agency will provide a CDL driver to operate the vehicle and also handle bookings. The service area for charters will include any destination in Madison or Pierce counties. There is a fee for renting the trolley and paying the driver.
“The trolley is a great addition to the services North Fork Area Transit provides. It attracts a lot of interest wherever it goes and will be a unique part of many special events in the area,” said Jeff Stewart, executive director of North Fork Area Transit.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the new service, visit northforkareatransit.com/trolley or call Jeff Stewart at the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595.