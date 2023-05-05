Plans for the formation of a parks and recreation board became a reality when Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning named nine citizens to the newly reestablished board at this week’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
Beginning in 1917, there was a parks board established to help with making strategic decisions about the department’s activities; however, that board was dissolved in 1980.
In March of this year, however, parks director Nate Powell addressed the council about reestablishing the board.
After a weekslong application period, Moenning chose the new board members out of some 25 applicants.
“I’m very pleased by the response in terms of the number of applications received for these positions,” Moenning said. “It was a great pool of qualified candidates, so these weren't easy decisions.”
Moenning said fair representation among all four wards in the city was an important factor in the decision-making process.
“There was a vast variety of backgrounds and perspectives and experiences represented within this pool of candidates,” he said.
Moenning said the city keeps volunteer applications on file for future reference when other opportunities become available.
Members named to the new board were Patrick Gerhart, Austin Truex and Melissa Temple to three-years terms, Jerrett Mills, Bill Robinson and Becki Wulf to two-year terms and Ann Dover, Terry Rasmussen and Angie Bailey each to a one-year term. Expiration of terms will occur in January of each applicable calendar year.
In previous discussions by the council, it was decided that the parks board would act primarily as an advisory body to begin with, advising Powell on strategic planning and budgetary decision; however, final decisions for the department will be made by the director or, in many cases, by council vote.
“I do want to say thank you to everyone who applied, and encourage those who were not selected in this instance to look at other volunteer positions in the future,” Moenning said.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the board, which will begin working with Powell immediately.