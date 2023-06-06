City Ordinance No. 5834, which will restrict parking in certain areas of Norfolk, was unanimously approved by all present council members during Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting. The ordinance will amend section 24-164 of the current city code.
According to language in the ordinance, parking will be restricted “on the west and south sides of Ferguson Drive from Bluff Avenue north and west around the curve 360 feet to where Ferguson Drive meets and transitions into Pasewalk Avenue.”
Council members first considered the ordinance at their last council meeting; however, there were slight changes to the measure before Monday night’s meeting. Members voted to approve the ordinance on second and third reading, thereby giving their final approval.
The parking changes will be effective immediately and the city will provide the necessary notifications to the public for the change.
More information about the new restrictions may be found in the June 5 city council agenda packet on the city’s website.