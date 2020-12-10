A new ordinance passed by the Norfolk City Council on Monday limits semitrailer trucks to a few streets while in city limits.
The new ordinance limits semi traffic to 13th Street, Highway 81, Highway 275 and Victory Road, according to Shane Weidner, the city’s public safety director. There is an exception for trucks making deliveries in town.
The ordinance’s goal is to facilitate safe travel practices, Weidner said.
“What we’re really looking for is to try to keep things safe,” he said.
Truck drivers who violate this can be given a traffic ticket, but the goal is to educate rather than punish, Weidner said.
Police officers will have the discretion to either ticket drivers or educate them on the new ordinance and how the city’s traffic flow works, Weidner said.
In most cases, truck drivers will be happy to comply with the ordinance, Weidner said.
“I don’t think it’s too restrictive,” he said. “Trucks that are passing through town really don’t like to be in a congested or residential area.”
The origins of the ordinance go back to a number of incidents where semis were being wrongly directed to the residential area of Sheridan Drive by their navigation programs, Weidner said. In response, the city put up signs that marked the area as a no-truck zone.
Later, West Norfolk Avenue also designated a no-truck zone by the city council, Weidner said.
Then the city looked to expand the no-truck areas but realized there was an easier solution, Weidner said.
“We decided to kind of turn that on its ear,” he said. Instead of designating areas trucks weren’t allowed, the city decided to designate the areas where they were allowed.
Weidner doesn’t think this ordinance will cause sudden, sweeping changes, he said. First there will be the educational period, where truck drivers adjust to the new rules. But, he hopes this will solve problems in the long run.
“There were some issues, so I’m hoping this helps correct that,” he said.