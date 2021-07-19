A new ordinance updates restrictions on water usage in Norfolk in case of severe shortages.
The city council approved the ordinance at Monday night’s meeting. The ordinance divides water shortages into three categories with accompanying restrictions:
— Moderate shortage: The city will ask for a voluntary decrease in water usage (most of which comes from watering lawns).
— Severe shortage: A mandatory restriction on watering lawns, limiting it to two days a week. There are exemptions for the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division, new sod and seeding, hand-held containers for indoor and outdoor watering and private water source usage.
— Critical shortage: No lawn watering is allowed, but the same exceptions exist as in a severe shortage.
Dennis Watts, water and sewer director, said the restrictions would go into effect only in “very rare” circumstances.
“We’re just trying to be prepared if something would happen,” he said. “We kind of want to be on the front end of being prepared to make the right decision.”
A similar ordinance already existed, but Watts said the new ordinance implements restrictions based on data such as water levels, water usage, time of year and forecast.
“We’ve always had water restriction on the books. The last code change was in 1988, so this is kind of updating it,” Watts said. “What we’re doing is we’re trying to base the need for water restriction on more objective data.”
The last time water was restricted in Norfolk was for a brief period in 1978, Watts said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said he thought the ordinance was sensible and reasonable.
“I know this was quite a bit of work to put into place and I appreciate your (Watts’) diligence in doing that,” he said. “To me, this is only prudent to have a framework in place that promotes preservation and conservation of a resource when it’s necessary. I think this is a very reasonable measure.”
IN MARCH, the council approved a code encouraging even- and odd-numbered properties to water their lawns on opposite days of the week.
Mondays and Wednesdays tend to be big days for lawn irrigation, putting a lot of stress on the system, lowering water pressure and making sprinkler systems less effective, Watts said.
The code states that properties with even addresses should irrigate their lawns Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and properties with odd addresses should irrigate their lawns Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Watts said.