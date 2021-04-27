New Norfolk police officer sworn in

Brent Lowe, whose family is from Northeast Nebraska, served more than four years in the U.S. Marines and three years with the New Orleans Police Department before joining the Norfolk Police Division.
Lowe’s family and members of the police division were present at Monday’s ceremony. Remarks were given by Mayor Josh Moenning, Public Safety Director Shane Weidner, Chief Don Miller and Detective Lou Siefker.
“I’m very excited about having you as part of the family,” Weidner told Lowe. “I encourage you to be present throughout your career. These men and women expect you to be present.”
Miller highlighted the rigorous training process Lowe underwent to earn his ranking as officer. It’s more difficult now than ever to be a police officer, Miller said, but Lowe has committed to doing what’s right, even if it isn’t popular.
“We have to be very careful with who we select as our officers,” Miller said. “There’s a reason there’s only one officer here today. ... We take the greatest people we find and we put them in some crazy, difficult situations, and we expect them to act honorably and professionally during that process.”
Lowe will fill one of three vacant positions at the Norfolk Police Division.