A Wayne County man was arrested last week and faces a felony drug charge.
Capt. Michael Bauer said a Norfolk police officer was patrolling in the 2400 of Pasewalk Avenue on Dec. 14 and noticed a car parked in the far north corner of a business parking lot.
The officer recognized the car as belonging to 43-year-old Timothy Robbins of Carroll, whom the officer knew had an active arrest warrant. The officer checked the vehicle and found Robbins sleeping inside of it, Bauer said. Robbins was arrested on the outstanding warrant and handcuffed.
The other passengers were asked to exit the vehicle, Bauer said, but Robbins refused to allow the officers to search the vehicle. Kane, Norfolk’s new canine, was brought to the scene to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle.
While sniffing the vehicle, Bauer said, Kane alerted officers that there were possible controlled substances inside. In a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a glass pipe and digital scale, which both tested positive for meth.
Robbins then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.