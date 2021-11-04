The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new service allows customers who have ordered a new license or state ID card to track their card while it is in transit. After applying for a new document, customers will be able to see online when their document has been printed and mailed. Once a document has been mailed, expect it to arrive within 10 days via the U.S. Postal Service.

The service may be accessed at the DMV website, dmv.nebraska.gov, and instructions will be provided to all applicants on their temporary document. The information will be accessible for 90 days, so those who apply for multiple documents may see more than one listed online.

“This new service is just one example of our ongoing efforts to provide customers the opportunity to do business with the DMV anytime, day or night, when it is most convenient for them,” said Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska DMV. “We encourage everyone to utilize this service and the many online services the Nebraska DMV provides.”

Previously, the only way to check on the mailing status of a license was to contact the DMV directly during business hours. Now, customers can freely access that information any time from their own computers or phones. Since launching in September, more than 4,000 customers have taken advantage of the new service.

Tags

In other news

Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change

Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden told a U.N. summit on Monday that actions taken this decade to contain climate change would be decisive in preventing future generations from suffering, declaring that “none of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment.”

Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants

Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees.