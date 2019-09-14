NORFOLK — The new name of a building at Northeast Community College will reflect a one-stop place for students, while also noting the establishment of the institution in 1973.
The revelation of the new moniker of the student center also comes at a time when the building that opened in 1984 is presently undergoing a major remodel and addition project that will double its size.
On Thursday, the college board of governors approved the new name of the student center as Union 73.
Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, said the new name is a play on the establishment of Northeast Community College following the merger of its predecessor institutions. At Thursday’s board meeting, she said the strength of the new name focuses on the double meaning of the word union.
“It relates to both a college’s student union as a place that offers several services to students and to the 1973 merger, or union, of Northeastern Nebraska College and Northeast Nebraska Technical College. It also gives us an opportunity to showcase the college’s complete history, all the way back to 1928, within the walls of Union 73. This wordplay combined with the number 73 gives the building a smart, modern name.”
The origins of the college date to the early 20th century. Norfolk Junior College opened its doors on Sept. 4, 1928. In 1969, it was renamed Northeastern Nebraska College to denote an area-wide service area. Around that same time, citizens voted to approve the establishment of Northeast Nebraska Vocational Technical School. As a result, it was renamed Northeast Nebraska Technical College, also in 1969. Four years later, the two colleges merged to form Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College, which was shortened over the years to its present name.
The improvements to the student center come at a good time as the 35-year-old facility, which has been properly maintained for over three decades, needs major repairs and renovation — notably to its exterior, electrical systems and accessibility.
The construction project is designed to create a facility to increase student success by bringing the Service (technology) Center, Library-Resource Center, Academic Support Services and Business Services to one central location on campus. Additionally, the project will create expanded space for student health and counseling services, the Hawks Shop store operations, student activities and a game room. An area for food service in the central portion of campus also will be incorporated, along with a dedicated college-wide secure data center.
Nipp said the project would create a central location for services for students, as well as faculty and staff, while strengthen staffing efficiencies.
“Many people are excited with the name and think it’s perfect for what this building will become once work is completed in fall 2020. Union 73 is going to become the hub of the Norfolk campus — combining the academic core along with the residential and student services side of the college to really bring this all together.”
Nipp said they also plan to incorporate photos and other memorabilia of the college’s history into the building to showcase the new name and celebrate the legacy of Northeast and its predecessor institutions.