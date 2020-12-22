New members join Nebraska Community Foundation board

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Returns To The Area ... .Snow and very strong and gusty northwest winds will move into the area early Wednesday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph at times through the day Wednesday. Combined with falling snow, visibilities could be reduced to less than a half-mile at times. Total snowfall amounts will range around 1-3 inches, although significant blowing and drifting will make the snowfall measurements difficult. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&