New members join Nebraska Community Foundation board

LINCOLN — A Newman Grove banker and a retired Daily News editor are among five Nebraskans from across the state who have joined Nebraska Community Foundation’s Board of Directors last month, following a unanimous vote by existing board members.
Jeffrey Gerhart is chairman of the Bank of Newman Grove and president of Gerhart Insurance Agency. He is a fourth-generation Nebraskan and resides in Newman Grove with his wife, Rebecca. They have two children and three grandchildren.
Gerhart has served on the Newman Grove Community Foundation Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, since its beginning and volunteers on its advisory committee.
Kent Warneke worked 37 years in the newspaper business, including more than 30 as the editor and vice president of the Daily News before making a change in 2019. He now serves as director of grants and contracts at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, while also serving as editor emeritus at the Daily News.
Warneke’s civic involvement includes serving on the board of directors and chairman of the Nebraska Press Association, the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. He founded Norfolk’s Great American Comedy Festival to honor Johnny Carson, and he’s wrapping up six years on the board of the Humanities Nebraska Foundation.
The other three new board members are Megan Helberg, who has been a member of her local NCF affiliated fund, the Calamus Area Community Fund, for six years; Dr. Chuck Hibberd, who retired dean and director of Nebraska Extension; and Adam Pavelka of Hastings, a real estate broker and farm manager with Agri Affiliates Inc.
“Our board members are wholly committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska,” said Jeff Yost, Nebraska Community Foundation president and CEO. “They put in countless hours to make our hometowns more attractive and resilient places and further NCF’s work and mission. We are honored to have them serve and represent Nebraska communities of all sizes across the state.”