Two women were appointed to Northeast Community College’s Board of Governors at Thursday’s monthly board meeting.
Both of the new board members, Pat Wojcik and Jeanne Reigle, are from Northeast Nebraska.
Wojcik is from South Sioux City and will serve District III. She is a licensed Realtor and has various experiences working on multiple local boards in South Sioux City.
“I’m so very honored to be a part of this board,” Wojcik said.
Reigle is from Madison and will serve District IV. She has a background in agriculture as a retired agriculture producer. She serves on the Northeast Community College Foundation Board. Previously, Reigle was involved in the college’s campaign for new agriculture facilities.
“And through the process, I was just so impressed with what they're doing here, I think it puts Northeast Nebraska on the map,” Reigle said.
Both Wojcik and Reigle were approached by the college for their positions, which have been unfilled since December. Their terms will last for two years.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 35 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer, Del Ames, Pat Wojcik and Jeanne Reigle.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from March 17 meeting.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the appointment of the new District III and IV board members.
— Approve the continuation of the Drug and Alcohol Counseling certificate program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Second reading and approval for the deletion of BP-4010, Academic Grades Records Retention.
— Second reading and approval of revisions to 13.3.1 EL-11, Construction and 13.3.2 EL-03, Treatment of Employees.
— First reading for deletion of BP-6164, College Travel Reimbursement and Business Expense.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— The Student Leadership Association reported that it raised just under $500 at its latest bake sale. The funds will be going to Women's Empowering Life Line, an addiction treatment center in Norfolk.
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on multiple events that happened at Northeast Community College over the past month. Some of the events included the annual Spring Career Fair, FFA District Ag Contest and the Visiting Writers Series.
The next regular Board of Governors meeting will be Thursday, April 14.