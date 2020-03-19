MADISON — Madison County has made decisions regarding the safety, services and organization within the courthouse. The following press release was issued Wednesday:
“We will closely follow the federal and state guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Please understand that these guidelines may change rapidly. We will do our best to communicate changes to the media as decisions are made.
“For the safety of the staff and the public, the following changes will be implemented on Thursday, March 19:
1. All walk-in members of the public will be limited to entry into the courthouse by appointment only.
2. All customers will be required to call ahead and make an appointment with the specific office where they must conduct business.
3. All customers requiring services of the following offices will be required to enter the courthouse through the south entrance: county assessor, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.
4. The north entrance will be used for the following offices: county attorney, county court, department of motor vehicles and district court.
5. The county is strongly recommending the use of online services whenever possible. Refer to the Madison County website for available online services: www.madisoncountyne.com.
6. Links with information regarding the COVID 19 virus are also posted on the Madison County website.
7. County court and district court will continue as scheduled at this time. Call before your scheduled court time to verify if changes have been made since adjustments may occur rapidly. Both court offices will limit entry into courtrooms to only individuals who must appear.
8. Telephone numbers to contact courthouse offices, along with email and extensions are:
* County assessor: 402-454-3311, ext. 178, assessor@madisoncountyne.com
* County attorney: 402-454-3311, ext. 201, attorney@madisoncountyne.com
* County clerk: 402-454-3311, ext. 136, clerk@madisoncountyne.com
* County court: 402-454-3311, ext. 166, lori.bohn@nebraska.gov
* County sheriff: 402-454-3311, ext. 152, mcso@madisoncountysheriff.com
* County treasurer: 402-454-3311, ext. 133, treasurer@madisoncountyne.com
* District court: 402-454-3311, ext. 140, monica.rotherham@nebraska.gov
* Driver's exam: 402-454-3311, ext. 131
* Register of deeds: 402-454-3311, ext. 124, register@madisoncountyne.com
* Victim witness 402-454-3311, ext. 217, jbrugger@madisoncountyne.com