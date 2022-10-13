Higher property valuations coupled with higher consolidated levies will mean higher property tax bills for most Madison County taxpayers.
An exception may be those with property in Meadow Grove, where the consolidated levy will drop 12 cents per $100 of valuation, thanks to the village not asking for property taxes to retire bonds.
Last year, Meadow Grove needed a 21-cent levy for bonds and a 50-cent levy for its general fund. This year’s budget asked only for the 50-cent levy.
Those in Meadow Grove won’t realize the full 21-cent savings because of an 8-cent hike in the Elkhorn Valley School District’s levy.
The 2022 levies for Madison County’s taxing entities were approved Wednesday by the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting as the board of equalization.
Levies are determined based on budgets approved by the respective local governments and valuations set by the county. Because valuations were up across the board, most property owners will see higher tax bills.
Norfolk’s consolidated levy will grow from $1.9576 per $100 of valuation to $1.96. Property owners in the downtown parking district will pay an additional 35 cents per $100 of valuation, just as they did a year ago, raising that levy to $2.31.
The City of Madison’s consolidated levy will fall just under a penny, from $1.9197 to $1.9115. The only other municipality with a lower consolidated levy is Meadow Grove. Its new levy is $1.966, down 12.2 cents from $2.088.
Battle Creek will see a 4-cent levy increase, from $1.8549 to $1.8952. Passage of a $7.9 million school bond issue played a role in that increase. The Battle Creek school levy is up 2.5 cents.
Newman Grove’s consolidated levy is up 6.8 cents, growing from $1.6626 to $1.7305. Tilden taxpayers are eyeing a 9.3-cent levy increase, caused mainly by the 8-cent rise in the Elkhorn Valley school levy. Tilden’s levy grows from $2.064 to $2.1569.
Making up the consolidated levies of most of the municipalities are levies of the city or village, county, school district, Educational Service Unit, Lower Elkhorn NRD, Northeast Community College, and Railroad Transportation District.
The City of Norfolk also adds levies of the airport authority and sanitary district.
Levies approved Wednesday with last year’s levies in parenthesis:
Madison County —39.03 cents (37.42).
Cities and villages —Norfolk: 34.40 cents (35.31); Norfolk parking district: 35 cents (35); Battle Creek: 44.99 cents (44.99); Madison: 42.90 cents (44.99); Meadow Grove: .50 cents (71.52); Newman Grove: 46.36 cents (45.0); Tilden: 69.06 (.6906).
School districts — Norfolk: $1.078 ($1.08); Battle Creek: 90.72 cents (88.04); Madison: 94.45 cents (94.53); Tilden and Meadow Grove: 92.83 cents (84.90); Newman Grove: 72.05 cents (67.79).
Other subdivisions — ESU 8 and ESU 7: 1.5 cents (1.5); Lower Elkhorn NRD: 2.29 cents (2.32); Northeast Community College: 9.25 cents (9.4 cents); Madison County Ag Society: 1.05 cents (1.08); Lower Platte NRD: 3.1 cents (3.3); Railroad Transportation District: 6 tenths of a cent (7 tenths).
Some rural areas also pay a rural fire protection district levy. Most are 35 cents, except for Tilden, which is 27 cents. Most of the new levies are the same as a year ago.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday at the Madison County Courthouse.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt, and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Jeff Hackerott, county assessor; Todd Volk, county sheriff; Lindsay Jackot, clerk administrator; two media representatives.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, including the board of equalization meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved an interlocal agreement with the Nebraska Office of the Chief Information Officer and Nebraska Public Power District to jointly own and operate a land mobile radio system known as statewide radio system.
Sheriff Todd Volk and Board chairman Troy Uhlir said the move would save the county money by eliminating the $13 monthly fee the county pays for each of its law enforcement radios.
Volk said he budgeted $12,000 for that cost this year. Volk said he recently met with the Nebraska Office of the Chief Information Officer and was told that cost can be eliminated because Madison County is putting up its own communications tower and partnering with the statewide radio system.
The $12,000 cost would have gone up once the new emergency radios for the rural fire districts in the county go online.
Volk said the new tower is scheduled for completion in November 2023. The tower will serve any public safety agency on the statewide system and public power districts.
The upgrades will enhance communications between Madison County’s law enforcement and first responders, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (AOCP) to facilitate transfer of audio-visual components and other equipment to be used in courtrooms.
That action will allow for some court hearings to be done via Zoom or other remote connections, which will eliminate the need for sheriff’s department officers to transport prisoners. That, Sheriff Volk said, will save money and time.
He said, at times, law enforcement drives to another county to bring a prisoner to court only to have the hearing last 10 minutes before the prisoner needs to be taken back.
The equipment is being paid for by the state court system, and the county will be responsible for maintaining it.
Two Madison County courtrooms should have the equipment installed by mid-November, with two more courtrooms to be equipped after the first of the year.
— Set the time at 2 p.m. for the Monday, Nov. 21, commissioners’ meeting.