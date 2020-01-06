A new internet and cable company was given the green light to start operations in Norfolk Monday night at the Norfolk city council meeting.
The council approved an agreement with Allo Communications, a telecommunications company founded in Imperial in 2003 and currently operating out of Lincoln as a part of Nelnet.
Brad Moline, the founder and president of Allo, said the new offerings will be a chance to improve businesses and increase quality of life for residents.
Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning agreed with that sentiment, and said not only is high-speed fiber internet rare across Nebraska, it's also rare for the entire Midwest as a whole.
Moline said construction will begin this spring and services could be available as soon as next year.
Read more about Allo's arrival and more in the Daily News Tuesday and online.