The Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame Board of Directors formally inducted its Class of 2022 on Saturday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Nearly 200 paid attendees witnessed the event, which included family and friends of the inductees as well as the public.
Jeff Bellar, president of the board of directors, recognized that all of this year's inductees played a role in the school's history.
"Every one of these people made a difference," Bellar said.
A common theme from all of the honorees was their gratitude for the values instilled through a Catholic education.
The Rev. Stan Schmit, a 1985 graduate, was the first inductee of the evening as an alumnus. He has served as a pastor at numerous parishes in the Archdiocese of Omaha since his ordination in June 1994, including his most recent assignment at Sts. Peter & Paul in Howells, St. John Nepomucene in Howells and Holy Trinity of Heun.
"I have to give credit to my parents, my family, and the education at Norfolk Catholic and Sacred Heart Elementary. That education taught me a great deal ... it was a very Catholic education," he said. "My parents and family were a great influence in my faith. Their example was something that I would remember."
Al Zabawa, a former coach and administrator, plus a longtime supporter of the school, was honored as a staff member.
"I told Jeff (Bellar) that there are 10 people for the next 10 years who are more deserving than me ... I am truly humbled," he said.
Zabawa later expressed his appreciation for Bellar, saying, "For the past three decades, there has been one glue to the school, and that's Jeff Bellar."
Zabawa shared that the school must grow in enrollment, and that starts with removing any barriers that prevent families from sending their children to a Catholic school. "The school must become an easier place for all parishioners to send their children," he said.
Linda Hammond, a kindergarten teacher for 35 years at Sacred Heart Elementary, followed. She was presented a gift by longtime colleague Jane Jessen before speaking.
"Catholic education has always been an important part of my life," Hammond said. "Teaching Catholic school was a special experience. We're not there for the money — we're there for the Father, Son and Holy Spirit."
This year's contributors who were honored were the Paul and LaNeta Abler family, and the family of the late Mike Crowley and Joyce (Crowley) Crilly.
"My dad brought a tenacity and mission to Norfolk Catholic School. He and Mom made us all a part of that mission," said Erin Saxby, a daughter of the Crowleys. "It was work, she (Mom) said, but we were there together."
Tim Brungardt, a standout multi-sport athlete for the Knights and a former Nebraska football player, was one of the two athletes inducted.
"I feel really honored to be inducted into this hall of fame," he said. "Thank you for this honor and the opportunity to graduate from Norfolk Catholic."
Brungardt also offered his thanks to the many contributors and stakeholders who have worked to keep the school open. A recurring theme throughout his address was "we need you" in reference to the many ways people are needed by each other.
Joining him as an athlete inducted was Amy (Determan) Schinco, another three-sport athlete who enjoyed an outstanding career at Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney).
"For me to be up here as an athlete among all of these outstanding alumni and donors really minimizes me being an athlete," she said.
Schinco also recognized the culture that she entered upon moving to the school: "When we moved here in sixth grade, I had no idea that I was gaining a second family in Norfolk Catholic."
The two teams that were inducted were the 1971-72 boys basketball and 2001 girls golf teams.
"These guys were very special. They gave me the ride of my life," said Zabawa, the coach for the 1971-72 team. "I never made state as a player. ... The group was great."
"Being part of that team was one of the best parts of my life. It was a very close-knit group," said Nichole (Reifert) Urban, one of the players on the 2001 team.
Eric Dendinger, a 1999 graduate, served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. The evening began with Holy Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with a social hour preceding the dinner and induction ceremony.
The hall of fame is governed by a board of directors consisting of alumni and volunteers. It is guided by advancement and administrative personnel from Norfolk Catholic School.