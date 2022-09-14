M&M Thriftporium is located at 208 S. Main St. in West Point. Here is a brief Q&A with the owners.
Owners/operators: Friends Meagan Johnson and Melanie Landholm, both of West Point, are the owners.
Business overview: M&M Thriftporium is a business that accepts donations only. No consignments. It offers gently used clothing, household wares, small appliances and everything for the home except large furniture. It has a lot of children’s clothes, toys, puzzles and a lot of children’s and family games.
Hours of operation: 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Johnson and Landholm said the hours are geared toward serving customers.
What is the goal of your business? The aim is to make everything very affordable. This is possible because merchandise has been donated and is not on consignment.