New, less restrictive, directed health measures come into effect Wednesday for Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
The new measures allow for limited reopening of dine-in services at restaurants. Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage therapy services also will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis, said Candace Schmidt, Norfolk communications manager.
Another change is an increase in the per room/space child care limits from 10 to 15 children, Schmidt said.
“This is a first step in the process of reopening,” said Mayor Josh Moenning in a press release. “As we do so, it’s important to remain smart, aware and vigilant about our health and the health of our neighbors. This isn’t an ‘either or’ situation.
“Heightened personal responsibility and common sense should be our guides as we promote personal health and wellness and preserve our health care systems while also reengaging in community life and supporting our small businesses.”