New headliner for Cedar County Fair

HARTINGTON — The Cedar County Fair Board announced Thursday that it regrets to announce that Gabby Barrett will not be performing at the Cedar County Fair on Sunday, July 18, due to pneumonia.
In her absence, the fair will welcome back platinum selling country star Chris Lane to the stage. Those who purchased tickets online who would like a refund should contact Etix.
Those who purchased tickets locally and wish to have a refund should come to the Cedar County Fair Office, which opens at 1 p.m. each day. Season passes will not be refunded.
All Gabby Barrett tickets will be valid for the concert.