Beerm fireworks stand

Ken Hanel of West Point (left) and Dave Hocking of Beemer set out an array of fireworks at the American Legion Fireworks stand in Beemer. Selling fireworks is one of the numerous fundraisers the group does to fund projects for veterans and the community.

 LaRayne Topp

BEEMER — Three country cemeteries in the Beemer area now have new flagpoles in place thanks to the work of Beemer’s Sons of American Legion.

The poles — with solar lights and cemented in place — were erected in time for this year’s Memorial Day observation. All three of the cemeteries have historical ties to the area. Two are located south of Beemer: The small Greenwood Cemetery established in 1867 and Immanuel Lutheran Church’s cemetery. Immanuel Church is the first Missouri Synod Lutheran congregation in Nebraska.

East of Beemer is the DeWitt Cemetery with grave markers noting burials as early as 1863. DeWitt is known as the first, permanent, White settlement in Cuming County, contesting with West Point for the county seat in 1858.

With deceased American Legion members buried in the three cemeteries, members of the Sons of American Legion decided to honor them with the lighted flags.

The Sons of American Legion also maintains flags on existing poles at the Wisner and Beemer city cemeteries, noted American Legion member Ken Hanel of West Point.

To fund projects for veterans and the community, Legion and Sons of Legion members assist with an annual gun show, sell tickets for a yearly motorcycle raffle and hold various other fundraisers.

This year, the Sons of Legion members set up a fireworks stand. It is located in Beemer along Highway 275. It will be open through July 4.

Sons of American Legion was established nationally in 1932. A dozen years ago, the Beemer American Legion Post 159 sponsored a Sons of American Legion in Beemer. Its members have predecessors who served in the military.

“We possess a priceless heritage,” said Sons of American Legion member Vaughn Beed of West Point.

The post also sponsors an auxiliary, open to both men and women with spouses who have served in the military, plus the Beemer American Legion Riders, with members from the American Legion, its auxiliary or the Sons of American Legion.

Tags

In other news

Overwatering wastes water, harms lawns

Overwatering wastes water, harms lawns

COLUMBUS — Most people want their lawns to be green and lush during the summer, even when temperatures rise and rain stops falling. To accomplish that, many people set their sprinklers on autopilot — allowing them to run every day or every other day — and don’t pay attention to whether the g…

Cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

Cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

PHOENIX (AP) — The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic related supply or staffing problems.

Night at the Museum celebrates Orchard

Night at the Museum celebrates Orchard

NELIGH — Orchard and its history will be featured at the Antelope County Museum, 410 L St., Neligh, on Sunday July 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. as the Orchard Historical Society shares some of the community’s historic photos and artifacts. Admission to this event is free.

Trauma season requires steady blood donations

Trauma season requires steady blood donations

Local physicians refer to summer as trauma season. When an emergency occurs, it’s the blood on the shelf that helps patients in need. Donate blood with LifeServe to help your hospital and your neighbors.