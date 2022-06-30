BEEMER — Three country cemeteries in the Beemer area now have new flagpoles in place thanks to the work of Beemer’s Sons of American Legion.
The poles — with solar lights and cemented in place — were erected in time for this year’s Memorial Day observation. All three of the cemeteries have historical ties to the area. Two are located south of Beemer: The small Greenwood Cemetery established in 1867 and Immanuel Lutheran Church’s cemetery. Immanuel Church is the first Missouri Synod Lutheran congregation in Nebraska.
East of Beemer is the DeWitt Cemetery with grave markers noting burials as early as 1863. DeWitt is known as the first, permanent, White settlement in Cuming County, contesting with West Point for the county seat in 1858.
With deceased American Legion members buried in the three cemeteries, members of the Sons of American Legion decided to honor them with the lighted flags.
The Sons of American Legion also maintains flags on existing poles at the Wisner and Beemer city cemeteries, noted American Legion member Ken Hanel of West Point.
To fund projects for veterans and the community, Legion and Sons of Legion members assist with an annual gun show, sell tickets for a yearly motorcycle raffle and hold various other fundraisers.
This year, the Sons of Legion members set up a fireworks stand. It is located in Beemer along Highway 275. It will be open through July 4.
Sons of American Legion was established nationally in 1932. A dozen years ago, the Beemer American Legion Post 159 sponsored a Sons of American Legion in Beemer. Its members have predecessors who served in the military.
“We possess a priceless heritage,” said Sons of American Legion member Vaughn Beed of West Point.
The post also sponsors an auxiliary, open to both men and women with spouses who have served in the military, plus the Beemer American Legion Riders, with members from the American Legion, its auxiliary or the Sons of American Legion.