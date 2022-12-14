Santa came early to the Norfolk Public Library this year.
Funded through the generosity of the Norfolk Library Foundation, visitors can find several new features in the children’s area of the library.
New items include a wooden car that seats six children and a new activity panel on the wall that invites interaction from little hands. A puppet theater with a variety of puppets is ready for play time, and a marble panel with soft lighting and satisfying sounds is a treat for the senses.
All of the new features are designed to encourage creative and imaginative play.
“Play is essential to young children. It encourages healthy brain development, builds language skills and even helps children grow their emotional resilience. When children are young, the best way they can learn is to play,” said Jessica Chamberlain, library director.
“Libraries influence children in so many ways. They are a place for them to not only learn, but to have fun as well,” said Jim Curry, library foundation president. “The foundation is pleased to be able to assist in the opportunity to create these exciting new features in the children’s area. We encourage families to come see and explore these new additions in the library.”
Families can find all the new installations in the children’s area at the Norfolk Public Library, and all are available during normal library hours.