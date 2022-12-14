Santa came early to the Norfolk Public Library this year.

Funded through the generosity of the Norfolk Library Foundation, visitors can find several new features in the children’s area of the library.

New items include a wooden car that seats six children and a new activity panel on the wall that invites interaction from little hands. A puppet theater with a variety of puppets is ready for play time, and a marble panel with soft lighting and satisfying sounds is a treat for the senses. 

All of the new features are designed to encourage creative and imaginative play.

“Play is essential to young children. It encourages healthy brain development, builds language skills and even helps children grow their emotional resilience. When children are young, the best way they can learn is to play,” said Jessica Chamberlain, library director.

“Libraries influence children in so many ways. They are a place for them to not only learn, but to have fun as well,” said Jim Curry, library foundation president. “The foundation is pleased to be able to assist in the opportunity to create these exciting new features in the children’s area. We encourage families to come see and explore these new additions in the library.”

Families can find all the new installations in the children’s area at the Norfolk Public Library, and all are available during normal library hours.

Tags

In other news

Northeast student aspires to keep the world running

Northeast student aspires to keep the world running

Issac Godinez Ponce’s family had dreams for him to one day to enter the world of medicine to care for people or become an advocate for others as an attorney; however, he felt a calling to help the professionals who help their patients and clients in another way. He has chosen a path to becom…

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office.