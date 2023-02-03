The long anticipated announcement on the family of Catholic parishes will come in the middle of February.
Deacon Tim McNeil, in an email, said, “Archbishop Lucas will make final decisions in mid-February. We’ll write a news release.”
The Omaha Archdiocese announced in February 2022 that it was creating family parishes. That resulted in St. Francis, Tarnov, Lindsay, Leigh and Clarkson being assigned to Rural Family G.
Platte Center is in Rural Family I with the three Columbus parishes and the Duncan parish.
Since that time, parishes in the Omaha Archdiocese have prepared proposals for Archbishop Lucas to consider.
Other parishes in Northeast Nebraska also will be subject to the family parishes.
According to the archdiocese’s timeline of events, in January, pastors shared their pastoral planning with their parishioners, received comments and then submitted those plans to the archbishop.
Priest assignments will happen in June, and restructuring of parishes begins July 1.
That restructuring means parishes with Mass times and locations will be established as well as the sharing of priests and who will conduct those services.
Priests will not conduct more than four Masses at two locations or up to three at three locations.
The archdiocese website addressed the changes as follows:
“The bottom line: The future can be made better by what we do in the days to come. Times change. The needs of people — and the world — also change. To meet the moment, your parish must evolve as well. The church has always met the moment. Now we must make the moment.”
The archdiocese website also states, “Although no parish closures or mergers are anticipated, there may be up to 20 parishes where weekend Masses will no longer be offered. In these parishes, the churches might still be used for baptisms, weddings, First Friday devotions, Eucharist adoration and other such uses.
“Where there’s a cessation of a Sunday Mass, there’ll be grieving that will happen there,” said Phil LaSala, the archdiocese’s director of pastoral planning. “The transition from this new reality will be difficult.”
Until Archbishop Lucas releases his final decision it is unknown if any parishes in Rural Family G will close or merge.
As previously stated by McNeil, the move to parish families is “Uniting a group of parishes into one family is a modern-day approach. By sharing resources, parishes can concentrate on our vision to become missional communities.
“The benefits of the family arrangements are the same for all proposed families. Think of more small faith sharing groups, joint vacation Bible school, dynamic RCIA and religious education programs, outreach to the poor. An additional and significant benefit of Families of Parishes includes priests sharing one another’s burdens by coordinating ministry schedules, avoiding duplicate efforts, and working in close harmony with their brother priests,” McNeil said.
He said the decision was made in concert with priests after considering the needs of all involved.
The numbers show that within the Omaha Archdiocese’s 23 counties, there are 105 active priests, and projections show by 2032 there will be 84 priests, based on two ordinations a year. That means there won’t be enough priests to cover all of the parishes.
The priest shortage is caused by a few factors.
McNeil has previously stated, “Families are smaller. The whole pool from which to draw is more shallow than years ago. I think it’s a reflection across all denominations a decline in faith-life, in that you have fewer and fewer people who outwardly and daily practice their faith, and that reduces the number even greater for potential priests.”
There also are fewer parishioners.
“I think our Mass attendance has declined 42% since 2003,” he said.
The creation of parish families also includes schools.