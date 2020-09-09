The Norfolk Arts Center’s fall exhibitions feature Judith Anthony Johnston and Jody McQuillan. The free gallery opening reception will be Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the arts center’s gallery.
Johnston’s "Walk with me … a journey in silence" will be shown in the gallery.
"My current body of work contemplates symbols, reflecting upon their capacity to connect one to personal truths. Melding waxes, pigments, oils, charcoals and inks together helps me purposefully connect to everything around me. Gold and metal leaf contribute a redemptive quality. A final layer of resin finishes with a transparency, allowing for observation and reflection," she said.
In the atrium is McQuillan’s "Liquid Expressions"
"My artwork has always come from nature. Images of growing things, sometimes realistic, impressionistic or even abstracted nature images, are my favorite subjects,” she said. “I am stirred by natural hues of green growing things, lush rusts, golds, browns of the earth below and the blue greens of bodies of water.”
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Johnston and McQuillan’s work will be on display through Nov. 27.
For information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call 402-371-7199.