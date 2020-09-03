Five new instructors are teaching at Northeast Community College this fall.
The instructors will teach in the divisions of agriculture; math and science; applied technology; and business and technology. They are:
— Stacy Anderson, a Norfolk resident, who has been an adjunct instructor at Northeast since 2017. She was born and raised in Mills and graduated from Keya Paha County High School in Springview.
Anderson received a degree in business administration and a medical office diploma from Northeast. In addition, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Wayne State College.
Previously, Anderson was associate director and a fitness instructor at the Norfolk Family YMCA, and she served as an assistant to the vice president of operations and transportation at Norfolk Iron & Metal. She still manages fireworks stands for Bellino Fireworks.
Anderson and her husband, Shawn, have three children: Shace, Shelton and Sydney.
— Kassie Ketteler, a veterinary technician instructor from Foster, who joined the faculty ranks as an adjunct instructor at Northeast in O’Neill in spring 2019.
Born in Tilden and raised in Petersburg, she graduated from Pope John XXXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin.
Ketteler graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine (DVM) from Iowa State University.
Before coming to Northeast, Ketteler was an animal care specialist in the U.S. Army Reserves and was an associate veterinarian at Willow Creek Veterinary Services/Westside Family Pet Clinic in Pierce and Norfolk.
— Joseph Ottis, an automotive technology instructor, who is a native of Pierce. Following his graduation from Pierce High School, he attended Northeast Community College, where he earned a degree in automotive technology.
Before joining the college, Ottis owned Wrench Heads Auto Repair and Towing, an independent repair shop located north of Norfolk. He had the shop for 16 years.
Ottis and his wife, Makayla, are parents of two children, Chelsey and Bo.
— Todd Pfeil, a utility line instructor of Norfolk, who grew up in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School. He is a graduate of Northeast’s utility line program and the college’s truck driver training program.
Pfeil was a journeyman lineman at Seward County Public Power District and the Norris Public Power District. He also had a cooperative internship at Loup Power District in Humphrey and also worked Fridays and holidays for Cuming County Public Power District while he attended college.
Pfeil and his wife, Heather, have two children, Wynn and Eva.
— Eric Ternus, a drafting instructor of Norfolk, who is originally from Humphrey. After graduating from Humphrey High School, he earned a degree in drafting.
Before joining Northeast, he was a drafter at the Nucor Detailing Center in Norfolk. Ternus and his wife, Jessica, have two children, Ezra and Owen.
The 2020-21 academic year at Northeast began Aug. 17.